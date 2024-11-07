Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.62 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 302.40 ($3.94). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 292.60 ($3.81), with a volume of 5,094,442 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,625.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingfisher

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier sold 382,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.22), for a total value of £1,239,024.60 ($1,612,893.26). Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

