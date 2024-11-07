Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

LSEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

