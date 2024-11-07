Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.40. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 51,362 shares changing hands.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$114,035.70. In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$114,035.70. Also, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 30,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$75,945.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,700 shares of company stock valued at $246,571 and sold 770,000 shares valued at $1,889,295. Company insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

