Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Lithium Americas worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

