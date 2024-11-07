Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 68.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.