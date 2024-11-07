Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $385,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $63,540,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $5,641,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,959,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

