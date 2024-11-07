Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,100.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.18. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.