ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 510.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 140.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.