Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.11 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.48). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 2,671,716 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.82) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marshalls

Marshalls Trading Down 0.2 %

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 322.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £821.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,068.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($65,102.45). Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.