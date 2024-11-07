Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,880 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.