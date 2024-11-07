Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.21 and traded as high as C$13.16. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

About Melcor Developments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

