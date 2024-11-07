Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

EBAY stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

