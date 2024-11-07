Mizuho Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $104.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

