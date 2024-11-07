Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 56,900 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DAY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,528,405. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.