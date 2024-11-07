Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Amcor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,834,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 442,129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 15.8% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

