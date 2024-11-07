Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.48 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 102.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.97. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

