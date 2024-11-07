Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.53 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.