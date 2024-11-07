Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

