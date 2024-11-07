Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.21 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

