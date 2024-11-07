Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 208,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $244.33 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.