Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 800 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $281.03 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

