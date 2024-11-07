Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

