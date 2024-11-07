Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.03 and traded as high as $91.56. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 27,226 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 66.80% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

