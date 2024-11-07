National Pension Service Acquires 43,396 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 5.9 %

TROW stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

