National Pension Service Buys 150,754 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 138.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 336,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.