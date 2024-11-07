National Pension Service Buys 4,087 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $39,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

