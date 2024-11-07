National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Pension Service grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.