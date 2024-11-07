National Pension Service Has $35.41 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $35,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after acquiring an additional 711,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $47,839,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
