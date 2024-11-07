National Pension Service Has $43.35 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Pension Service increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $43,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

