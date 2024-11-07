National Pension Service Purchases 220,500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Pension Service raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of MicroStrategy worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,065.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 141,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $257.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $267.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

