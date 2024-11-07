National Pension Service Purchases 69,818 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Pension Service grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,818 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Avantor were worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $76,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Avantor Trading Up 0.9 %

AVTR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

