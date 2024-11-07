National Pension Service Raises Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,621,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $450.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

