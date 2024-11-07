National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,229,828. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

UTHR opened at $397.49 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $399.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.