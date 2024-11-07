National Pension Service Sells 1,001 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

