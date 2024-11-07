National Pension Service Sells 15,791 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hologic were worth $35,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hologic by 50.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

