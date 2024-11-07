National Pension Service Sells 2,509 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $483.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.
Teledyne Technologies Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
