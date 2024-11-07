National Pension Service Sells 254 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $37,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $394.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $201.43 and a 1 year high of $403.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.