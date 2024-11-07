National Pension Service Sells 6,833 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Pension Service cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of VeriSign worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

