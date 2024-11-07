National Pension Service Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.31 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

