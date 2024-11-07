National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $603.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,140.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $12,151,735 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.