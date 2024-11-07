NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.71 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.03). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.01), with a volume of 806,887 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of £485.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.71.

In other news, insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,144.86). Also, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($228,986.93). Insiders own 5.57% of the company's stock.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

