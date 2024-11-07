New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

