Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 11,108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,299. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

