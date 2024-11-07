Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

BIO opened at $372.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

