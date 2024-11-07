Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

