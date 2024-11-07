Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RH by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

NYSE RH opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.69. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

