Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.