Northland Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Northland Securities from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 160.68%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,934.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

