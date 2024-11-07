NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,202.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,818.01 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9,430.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,467.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.