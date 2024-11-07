Nvwm LLC Sells 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.82 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

